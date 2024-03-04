News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2024: Two Caribbean athletes made history over the weekend at the World Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton showcased her exceptional talent at the World Indoor Championships, stunning the crowd by breaking her own world record in the women’s 60 meters hurdles. Clocking an astonishing 7.65 seconds, Charlton seized the gold medal with remarkable finesse. Reflecting on her outstanding performance, Charlton admitted to feeling like she executed the perfect race, emphasizing her focus on flawless execution.

“I drew a blank on that one so I can’t really tell you what happened,” Charlton said. “The thought going into it was just to execute and I think I did that. I knew I had that kind of time in me, it was just about putting my race together on the day.”

With her victory, Charlton not only secured the gold but also shaved two hundredths of a second off the world record she had set just last month in New York. This exceptional feat solidifies her status as one of the world’s premier hurdlers and brings immense pride to her home country of The Bahamas.

Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton celebrates setting a world record on the podium for the Women’s 60m Hurdle during day three of the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday March 3, 2024. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Celebrating her historic achievement, Charlton expressed her joy and anticipation of returning home to share her victory with her fellow Bahamians. “It feels amazing. I can’t wait to get home and celebrate this,” she exclaimed.

In a show of Bahamian dominance, fellow hurdler Charisma Taylor finished sixth in the final, clocking a commendable time of 7.92 seconds. However, the day belonged to Charlton, whose electrifying performance captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the world of track and field.

Thea LaFond

Meanwhile, in the triple jump event, history was made once again as Dominica’s Thea LaFond soared to victory, securing her country’s first-ever medal in a global track and field competition. LaFond’s monumental leap of 15.01 meters in the second round not only secured the gold but also established her as the world leader in the event.

Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the the Women’s Triple Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 03, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Overwhelmed with emotion, LaFond expressed her pride and gratitude following her historic win. “At some point, it’s going to hit [me], and I think right now I’m like just really, really proud,” LaFond shared with reporters. “I’m proud to have done what I did, I’m proud of Aaron [Gadson] and I – Aaron is my coach and husband – and I’m so proud to be from that small beautiful country, [that] powerful country in the Caribbean.”

LaFond’s triumph serves as an inspiration to her fellow Dominicans and athletes across the Caribbean, demonstrating that with hard work, determination, and unwavering support, anything is possible.

As the curtain falls on the World Indoor Championships, the remarkable achievements of Devynne Charlton and Thea LaFond will be etched into the annals of sporting history, serving as a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.