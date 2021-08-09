By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, TOKYO, Japan, Mon. Aug. 8, 2021: The Caribbean region’s athletes wrapped up the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this weekend with a total of 34 medals. Of that total, 15 were gold medals.

Cuba finished with 15 medals, of which 7 are gold.

Juan Miguel Echevarria claimed gold in the men’s long jump while Roniel Iglesias won gold in the men’s welter weight (63-69kg) competition.

Fernando Dayan Enriquez Jorge and Serguey Madrigal Torres also won gold in the Men’s Canoe Double 1000-m competition. Adrien Lopez added to the Cuban gold count winning in the Men’s light heavyweight boxing contest.

Jamaica wrapped up with 9 medals, four of which are gold. Elaine Thompson-Herah finished with three gold medals at this year’s summer games, a history making feat.

The Bahamas ended with two gold medals after Shaunae Miller-Uibo added to their total with a gold in the 4×400-m. World 400 meters champion Bahamian Steven Gardiner grabbed the first gold for the country.

The Dominican Republic ended with five medals including a silver medal won by Marileidy Paulino, the first Dominican woman to win two medals in the Olympic Games – the second silver in the 400 meters the first in mixed relay.

Bermuda and Puerto Rico, both finished with one gold medals each. Bermuda’s Flora Duffy made history on July 27th in Tokyo, Japan, when she won the Caribbean region’s first Olympic gold medal and the first for her country.

Puerto Rico’s gold was won by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, 24, in the women’s 100m hurdle on Monday and it is Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold medal in track and field. Camacho-Quinn was born in South Carolina and raised in the US, but her mother is from the island and the runner wanted to represent her heritage.

Grenada finished with one bronze medal, won by Kirani James who made a big come back at Tokyo 2020.

The Summer Games wrapped up Sunday in Tokyo.