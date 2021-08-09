News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 9, 2021: The Americas, especially cities in Latin America, is fast gaining popularity among digital nomads. The low cost of living and incredible culture and travel make it an attractive place for people who want to live abroad or get out of their own country for a while.

Latin America is the perfect destination if you’re looking for a place to live and work remotely. The cost of living in these countries can be as low as US$1,000 per month, including housing and food costs. With an average temperature year-round of 19°C (66°F), it’s easy to find ways to stay active and healthy while abroad. And with Spanish being one of the most spoken languages in the world, finding your way around won’t be difficult at all! Here are top cities that will inspire you to pack your bags today:

Mexico City, Mexico

With over 20 million people in the metropolitan area and an average temperature year-round averaging 22°C (71.59°F), it’s got everything you could want as a digital nomad! The cost of living is cheaper than in many other cities in Latin America. You can easily find resorts and air BnB fully furnished with comfortable furniture, area rugs and essential kitchen equipment. The city is famous for its huge variety of food. Mexico City is one of the most visited cities in Latin America, with a lot to offer for digital nomads! You will find plenty of activities, amazing nightlife, and incredible cuisine at every turn.

Bogotá, Colombia

Easily one of the most affordable cities in Latin America for digital nomads, Bogota offers a lot. With incredible nightlife and lively culture that never sleeps (think salsa clubs), it’s easy to see why this city is on many people’s lists! The city also offers a lot of opportunities for outdoor adventures, with mountains and jungles nearby. Bogota is a traveler’s dream! Columbia is the country with one of the lowest living costs, and Bogota is no exception. It’s also very easy to get around in this city. There are many buses for a low cost (about USD 0.30) and taxis that you can flag down on just about any street corner. The city of Medellin, Colombia, is also a popular digital nomad destination. It’s not as low-cost as Bogota, but it still has a very affordable cost of living. There are many outdoor activities in this city, with the mountains and lakes nearby attracting tourists from all over!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio is one of the most popular destinations in Latin America. It’s a must-see destination that you won’t want to miss! Rio is well-known for its natural beauty, with beautiful beaches on every coast and stunning views from Corcovado Mountain. The city has a very low cost of living, and it’s also one of the most diverse cities in Brazil! There are many different types of food to try there, too, including Japanese Brazilian fusion restaurants.

Lima, Peru

Lima Is another big city with a low cost of living. It’s known for its food, and it also has a very interesting history that you can learn about in the city center. There are over 350 museums to visit there too! The city has the most awesome hotels and apartments furnished with colorful rugs, comfy furniture, and open floor plans. Lima is also a great city for entrepreneurs and freelancers.

La Paz, Bolivia

La Paz Bolivia is another city in Latin America with a low cost of living. The streets are lined with cafes, museums, theatres, and galleries, so you’ll never run out of things to do there! It’s also known as the “City of Flowers” because it has over 30 public parks and gardens. La Paz is a bustling city with so much to see, do, taste, and experience! It’s one of the best cities for digital nomads in Latin America due to its low cost of living. If you’re up for an urban adventure on your next trip worldwide, then La Paz is an exciting destination for you.

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala may not be the most expensive country in Latin America, but it still has a significantly lower cost of living than North American or European countries. The capital and largest city are called Guatemala City, although locals also refer to it as “The Big Red Apple” because there are red tiles on the roofs of most buildings. With its many bike lanes, buses, and taxis, many digital nomads will find it easy to get around Guatemala City. For a more adventurous way to explore this city, you can also try taking an aerial tram or going skydiving in one of the world’s highest elevations!

Cusco, Peru

The capital of Cuzco is another great option if you’re looking at popular cities with good prices. It is known as the “Cradle of Colonialism” because it was one of the first cities governed by Spanish conquistadors. This city has a lot of history and culture, making for great exploration opportunities if you’re into that kind of thing. The city is also a hub for digital nomads. It has a low cost of living and incredible culture and travel opportunities, making it one of Latin America’s top cities for travelers in general. Digital Nomads can get around town by walking, biking, or using public transportation.

Furthermore, Cusco offers great vegetarian cuisine and has many vegan restaurants for those who are looking to eat healthier while on the road. It’s not very expensive to take a taxi around town either! There are plenty of hostels, hotels, and other accommodations if you’re passing through too, so no need to worry about where you’re going to stay.

