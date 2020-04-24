News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2020: A Caribbean roots footballer, considered by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft, was last night drafted by the Denver Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy, 21, who is of Haitian descent but was born in Deerfield Beache, Fl, is the son of a single mother, who was born in Haiti and moved to the US at age 14. She worked various jobs – from making parachutes at an Army factory, serving as a nurse at an assisted living facility and selling blankets and jewelry out of her car around South Florida to raise her kids, including Jerry.

Jerry went on a sophomore in 2018 at the University of Alabama to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Jeudy, caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns for Alabama. He was a two-time first-team All-America selection.

Now he is hoping he can return the hard work his mother put in. The University of Alabama wide receiver who was a consensus Top 15 pick in the 2020 draft since the college football season ended in January was selected by the Broncos as the virtual NFL Draft opened last night.

The pick came despite concerns this week over his lingering knee issue. Jeudy underwent surgery for a meniscus issue in the spring of 2018 but was believed to have fully recovered from the injury.

By adding Jeudy, the Broncos give quarterback Drew Lock a premium weapon who can also take pressure off receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.