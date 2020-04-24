News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2020: Like the Biblical Lazarus, a 46-year-old woman who was declared dead came back to life in a body bag in Paraguay.

Gladys Rodríguez de Duarte had been admitted to San Fernando Clinic in Coronel Oviedo on Saturday morning after experiencing a severe spike in blood pressure due to ovarian cancer, local newspaper ABC Color said.

But two hours later, her treating physician, Dr. Heriberto Vera, mistakenly declared her dead and handed a death certificate to her husband and daughter.

But as undertakers transported what they presumed to be Duarte’s cadaver to Duarte e Hijos funeral home, hey noticed the body moving inside the bag.

The “resurrected” patient was rushed to intensive care, where she is currently in “delicate but stable” condition, according to ABC Color. Her husband, Maximino Duarte Ferreira, has now reportedly filed a complaint against the doctor, claiming that medics purposefully announced her passing because they no longer wanted to treat her.

But fellow physician Dr. Catalino Fabio said Dr. Vera was unable to locate Duarte’s pulse and speculated that the patient may have suffered from catalepsy, a condition characterized by muscle rigidity and a complete lack of response to outside stimuli, according to Science Direct.