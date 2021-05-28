By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. May 24, 2021: The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, (CPL) will not be held until August, but the League has already released the full squads for all the teams following the concluded draft.

The Knight Riders have traded out their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft and bagged wicketkeeper batsman Denesh Ramdin in return. And the St. Kitts Patriots have signed star cricketer, Chris Gayle.

Nepal’s leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne will turn up for the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2021. Meanwhile, the St. Lucia Zouks will play without their seasoned pro Daren Sammy, who is now the franchise’s brand ambassador and mentor.

The 2021 CPL is set for August 28 to September 19. Last year, the Trinbago Knight Riders captured the championship by winning all league matches as well as knockout games.

SQUADS:

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES – Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carthy, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Ward, Nino Henry, Daniel Doram.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES – Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Darius Martin, Gilon Tyson.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS – John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Nicholson Gordon, Alwyn Williams.

GUYANA JAGUARS – Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keon Joseph.

TRINIDAD &TOBAGO RED FORCE – Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keegan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan.

BARBADOS PRIDE: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop.