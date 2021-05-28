A Caribbean Jerk Burger This Memorial Weekend

How about a jerk burger this Memorial Weekend.
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in the US, here’s a Caribbean twist on the good old-fashioned burger. It’s Jerk Burger from The Good Food Team.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, ½ grated and ½ finely chopped

1 carrot, grated

400g/ 14oz beef mince

2 tsp jerk seasoning

1 big beefsteak tomato, sliced

lettuce and burger buns

Ketchup

METHOD

Mix together the grated onion, carrot, mince and jerk seasoning in a large bowl.

Shape into 4 evenly sized patties.

Heat a non-stick frying pan till hot, then cook the burgers for 5-6 mins each side.

Set aside.

Toast the buns

Add burger patties when ready to serve with lettuce, tomatoes and ketchup.

Serve warm.

Bon Appetite

