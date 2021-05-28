News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in the US, here’s a Caribbean twist on the good old-fashioned burger. It’s Jerk Burger from The Good Food Team.
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 red onion, ½ grated and ½ finely chopped
1 carrot, grated
400g/ 14oz beef mince
2 tsp jerk seasoning
1 big beefsteak tomato, sliced
lettuce and burger buns
METHOD
Mix together the grated onion, carrot, mince and jerk seasoning in a large bowl.
Shape into 4 evenly sized patties.
Heat a non-stick frying pan till hot, then cook the burgers for 5-6 mins each side.
Set aside.
Toast the buns
Add burger patties when ready to serve with lettuce, tomatoes and ketchup.
Serve warm.
Bon Appetite