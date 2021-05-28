News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for this week ending May 28, 2021:

The Caribbean countries travelers are being warned to avoid because of very high risk of COVID-19 are: Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Barths, Suriname, Saint Vincent, St. Lucia, Sint Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos and the USVI.

The US is warning nationals to reconsider travel to Antigua & Barbuda due to COVID-19.

The lone Caribbean destinations with no COVID-19 Are Anguilla and Montserrat.

Anguilla is open to tourists again. Beginning July 1, vaccinated visitors won’t have to be tested on arrival and they won’t need to stay in place or pay entry fees. However, they will need to submit a negative PCR test three to five days before arrival.

Frontier Airlines will begin flying three times per week from Miami to Montego Bay from today, May 28, 2021.

On June 5, American Airlines will be resuming weekly flights from Miami to Bonaire, with service on Saturdays. Bonaire is offering a 10% discount on a variety of accommodations, activities, dining, and more through August 31, 2021. Visit BonaireMissesYou.com for more.

And now you can fly and stay at The Hilton at Resorts World Bimini in The Bahamas from Fort Lauderdale, FL for $668 per person for two nights. See more at rwbimini.com.