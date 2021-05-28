By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Diamond-certified, island-pop breakout star Conkarah and GRAMMY award-winning reggae singer/producer Shaggy new flavorful track and music video titled “Banana” has now surpassed over 2 billion global streams to date.

“Banana” is now certified 2x Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in Mexico, and Platinum in Brazil, Canada, India, Netherlands, and Gold in Norway – a testament to the power of the viral hit, which has catapulted Conkarah into global success.

It has been fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D’Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, Neymar, and Addison Rae.

Conkarah has also just released “Papaya (Sick Wit It Crew Mix)” from the forthcoming EP Destination Unknown (BMG), due out later this summer.

Written by Conkarah and produced by UNOMAS and DJ Mafi (Sick Wit It Crew), “Papaya” is an irresistible tune with an infectious production that captures the intoxicating rhythm of island sounds and provides the perfect soundtrack to a summer escape.

Directed by veteran director Javier Romero (Akon, Farruko, DJ Khaled), the vibrant “Papaya” visual transports you to a tropical oasis with feel-good vibes full of fun and groove, backed by bouncy chords and exotic melodies that’ll get you on your feet.

Conkarah has emerged as a musical force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Conkarah is bringing disparate cultures together with his vibrant brand of “Island Pop” – a colourful concoction melding reggae, dancehall, and harmony with classic song writing, tropical rhythms, and irreverent good humour.

Check out Banana HERE

And the new hit ‘Papaya” Here.