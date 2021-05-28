By NAN Staff Writer
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Lumped in with Latin American COVID-19 data as per PAHO, the infection rates from the deadly virus appears dramatic for the Caribbean as well. But a News Americas analysis of total infection rates across the region tell a far different tale.
The Caribbean does not even have 1 million COVID-19 infections. In fact, the numbers as of Thursday showed the total to be 946,448. Of that number, The Dominican Republic accounts for more than half.
Here’s how it stacked up regionwide as of May 27, 2021, compared to the population as well in each country:
|COUNTRY
|Total Infections
|Population
|Anguilla
|109
|18,224
|Antigua & Barbuda
|1,258
|98,728
|Aruba
|10,951
|107,195
|Bahamas
|11,622
|396,194
|Barbados
|4,004
|287,708
|Belize
|12,784
|404, 195
|Bermuda
|2,491
|72,009
|Cayman Islands
|581
|63,103
|Curacao
|12,271
|164,796
|Dominica
|184
|74,321
|Dominican Republic
|288,034
|10,953,714
|French Guiana
|23,380
|306,450
|Grenada
|169
|113,015
|Guyana
|16,556
|790,329
|Jamaica
|48,180
|2,973,462
|Montserrat
|20
|5,404
|Puerto Rico
|172,000
|2,828, 246
|Sint Maarten
|2,394
|44,418
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|64
|54,166
|St. Lucia
|4,980
|184,401
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|2,006
|111,269
|Suriname
|13,720
|591,798
|Trinidad and Tobago
|21,461
|1,403,374
|Turks & Caicos
|2,409
|57,022
|British Virgin Islands
|248
|38,172
|Guadeloupe
|16,530
|400,013
|Martinique
|11,960
|374,743
|St. Barths
|1,005
|9,131
|Caribbean Netherland Antilles
|1,610
|304,759
|Saint Martin
|1,915
|38,002
|Haiti
|14,037
|11.26 million
|Cuba
137,730
|11,326,616
|USVI
|3,383
|104,425