By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Lumped in with Latin American COVID-19 data as per PAHO, the infection rates from the deadly virus appears dramatic for the Caribbean as well. But a News Americas analysis of total infection rates across the region tell a far different tale.

The Caribbean does not even have 1 million COVID-19 infections. In fact, the numbers as of Thursday showed the total to be 946,448. Of that number, The Dominican Republic accounts for more than half.

Here’s how it stacked up regionwide as of May 27, 2021, compared to the population as well in each country: