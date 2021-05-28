The Caribbean Has Less Than 1 Million Cases Of COVID-19

By
newsamericas
-
covid-19-Dominican-Republic
The head doctor of the Covid-19 unit of the Santo Socorro Hospital in the DR, approaches an ambulance to treat a patient there since there are no empty beds inside,in Santo Domingo as of May 19, 2021. (Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)
Memorial Day Sale! Extra 20% Off With Code MEMDAY! Shop now at Macys.com! Valid 5/26 through 5/31

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Lumped in with Latin American COVID-19 data as per PAHO, the infection rates from the deadly virus appears dramatic for the Caribbean as well. But a News Americas analysis of total infection rates across the region tell a far different tale.

The Caribbean does not even have 1 million COVID-19 infections. In fact, the numbers as of Thursday showed the total to be 946,448. Of that number, The Dominican Republic accounts for more than half.

Here’s how it stacked up regionwide as of May 27, 2021, compared to the population as well in each country:

COUNTRYTotal InfectionsPopulation
Anguilla10918,224
Antigua & Barbuda1,25898,728
Aruba10,951107,195
Bahamas11,622396,194
Barbados4,004287,708
Belize12,784404, 195
Bermuda2,49172,009
Cayman Islands58163,103
Curacao12,271164,796
Dominica18474,321
Dominican Republic288,03410,953,714
French Guiana23,380306,450
Grenada169113,015
Guyana16,556  790,329
Jamaica48,1802,973,462
Montserrat205,404
Puerto Rico172,0002,828, 246
Sint Maarten2,39444,418
St. Kitts and Nevis6454,166
St. Lucia4,980184,401
St. Vincent and the Grenadines2,006111,269
Suriname13,720591,798
Trinidad and Tobago21,4611,403,374
Turks & Caicos2,40957,022
British Virgin Islands   24838,172
Guadeloupe16,530400,013
Martinique11,960374,743
St. Barths1,0059,131
Caribbean Netherland Antilles1,610304,759
Saint Martin1,91538,002
Haiti14,03711.26 million
Cuba
137,730		11,326,616
USVI3,383104,425

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR