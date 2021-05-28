Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 28, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 28, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s The Parent Company — which is also the owner of the rapper and entrepreneur’s recently-launched Monogram weed brand — is set to produce a staggering 900,000 lbs of cannabis after inking a series of multi-million dollar deals in California this month.

Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited and medicinal mushroom formulations developed by AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited has shown that its medical cannabis formulations are particularly effective in killing living HER2+ cancer cells directly in breast cancer patients. When two formulations were combined, nearly 100% of HER2+ breast cancer cells in 3D cell cultures were killed through the three different pathways.

People in the Bahamas who are caught with two ounces of cannabis or less would face a fixed penalty of $500 if a draft amendment to the Dangerous Drugs Act which circulated this week becomes law. The penalty, if finalized, would be one of the largest fines in the region among countries that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.

Legal marijuana tax revenues from Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington have yielded $7.9 billion in new tax revenue, according to an analysis by the Marijuana Policy Project.

Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis has left the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and followed some of its Canadian competitors onto the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The average price per milligram of THC in infused cannabis products such as beverages and edibles has declined steadily since January 2020, a likely sign of increased competition as marijuana markets mature.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

Rastafarians have petitioned the Kenyan high court to decriminalize the use of cannabis, claiming that smoking marijuana is part of their religious practice.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG); Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Growgeneration Corp (GRWG).