It’s South Africa Versus The West Indies

News Americas, CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Fri. June 4, 2021: The West Indies team will face South Africa next week in a historic series match-up on Caribbean soil.

The visit by the Proteas will mark their first bilateral series against West Indies in nearly 12 years, following their 2-0 win back in 2010. South Africa will face the hosts in two Tests at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia from June 10-22 and five T20 Internationals at the Grenada National Stadium from June 26th to July 3rd.

The tour was originally scheduled for last year but was scrapped following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Cricket West Indies to halt their entire domestic schedule.

The West Indies squad will be led by Kieron Pollard and includes left-hander Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas, both of whom have struggled with fitness issues in recent months.

The full squad is: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

The South Africa tour will kick off a bumper international home schedule which will also see Australia travel for a white ball series in July and Pakistan tour for a Test and white ball series in July and August.