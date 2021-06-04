News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 4, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 4, 2021:

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, two Oasis Class vessels, have received permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to start test cruises.

The US is warning nationals to avoid travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and COVID-19 there.

Americans are being warned to reconsider travel to the Turks & Caicos Islands due to COVID-19 and crime.

Canadians are being warned to avoid non-essential travel to the Dominican Republic due to CoVID-19 and crime.

All visitors and nationals who are fully vaccinated are now able to enjoy expanded access to St. Lucia But are still required to follow all local protocols: social distancing, wearing masks in public places, washing hands/sanitizing regularly.

St. Kitts and Nevis is now only allowing vaccinated Visitors into the country.

And now fully vaccinated travelers are being allowed to travel to The Bahamas and are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entry, submit to rapid testing mandates or complete the daily health questionnaire during their stay. But they must obtain a Bahamas Travel Health Visa within five days of travel.