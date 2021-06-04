Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 4, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, June 4, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Drake‘s More Life Growth brand is now out of business after the deal with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp failed. The rapper reportedly owns 60% of the shares of the partnership, while Canopy owns 40%.

DEFY, a performance CBD beverage brand co-founded by pro football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis, has released high-performance alkaline water containing no CBD.

Amazon.com Inc this week said it would drop weed-testing requirements for some recruitments as it said it supports a proposed U.S. legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level.

Guyana is still arresting nationals for weed. The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) seized 80 kilograms this week worth G$10M worth that was set for export to Suriname.



Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp. announced its third and biggest deal of the year so far on Friday with news that it is acquiring privately held Redecan for C$925 million ($764.7 million) in cash and stock.

Morocco has adopted a law authorizing the therapeutic use of cannabis, a major reform for this North African country considered as one of the first producers of hashish in the world.

The Jamaica government says it is working towards overhauling the interim regulations governing the cannabis industry.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF), Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) and Arizona-based cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC:HRVSF).