News Americas, GROS ISLET, St. Lucia, Fri. June 10, 2021: Opening their tour of the West Indies Thursday, South African cricketers were given choice of showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Many choose to join in at the Betway test series go underway.

Among those taking a knee with a raised fist Thursday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia were Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and debutants Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne and Lungi Ngidi.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa kneels for Black Lives Matter during day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 10, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wiaan Mulder (L), Aiden Markram (C) and Dean Elgar (R) of South Africa show support for Black Lives Matter during day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 10, 2021. ) (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The rest of the South Africans, including new skipper, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram stood with their right fists raised, with the exception of Quinton De Kock, who had his hands behind his back.

Given the history of apartheid in South Africa, the moves were historic even though some choose not to participate.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite also led his men in kneeling in protest and will be sporting the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the two Test series against the Proteas.

Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies kneels for Black Lives Matter during day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 10, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, while West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, they ended the day crumbled for their lowest-ever total against South Africa.

The home side collapsed spectacularly for 97 all out, 40 minutes before tea, with Lungi Ngidi claiming five for 19 and fellow fast bowler picking up four for 35.

Requiring a massive effort to remain in the contest, veteran seamer Kemar Roach then removed captain Dean Elgar with the fifth ball of the innings without a run on the board, before the 19-year-old Seales snatched the three remaining wickets, to leave South Africa stumbling slightly on 128 for four at stumps – a lead of 31 runs.

Aiden Markram top-scored with an attractive 60 while Rassie van der Dussen was unbeaten on 34 at the close, partnered by Quinton de Kock on four.

West Indies have beaten South Africa in a Test series in 29 years.

Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy National Stadium here Thursday:

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

*K Brathwaite b Nortje 15

S Hope b Nortje 15

N Bonner c wkp de Kock b Rabada 10

R Chase c Markram b Ngidi 8

K Mayers c van der Dussen b Nortje 1

J Blackwood c Petersen b Nortje 1

J Holder c Markram b Ngidi 20

+J Da Silva c Mulder b Ngidi 0

R Cornwall c Markram b Ngidi 13

K Roach c wkp de Kock b Ngidi 1

J Seales not out 0

Extras (lb4, w6, nb3) 13

TOTAL (all out, 40.5 overs) 97

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Hope), 2-31 (Brathwaite), 3-45 (Bonner), 4-46 (Mayers), 5-56 (Blackwood), 6-56 (Chase), 7-56 (Da Silva), 8-74 (Cornwall), 9-80 (Roach), 10-97 (Holder)

Bowling: Rabada 10-2-24-1, Nigidi 13.5-7-19-5, Nortje 11-3-35-4 (w2), Maharaj 4-3-6-0, Mulder 2-0-9-0 (nb3).

SOUTH AFRICA 1st Innings

*D Elgar c Blackwood b Roach 0A Markram c wkp

Da Silva b Seales 60

K Petersen c Holder b Seales 19

R van der Dussen not out 34

+Q de Kock not out 4

Extras (lb1, nb4) 5

TOTAL (4 wkts, 43 overs) 128

Yet to bat: W Mulder, K Rabada, K Maharaj, L Ngidi, A Nortje

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Elgar), 2-34 (Petersen), 3-113 (Markram), 4-119 (Verreynne)

Bowling: Roach 10-2-27-1, Holder 7-0-31-0 (nb4), Seales 11-3-34-3, Mayers 5-2-8-0, Cornwall 8-1-27-0, Chase 2-2-0-0.

Position: South Africa lead by 31 runs.