Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 11, 2021:

The CDC has updated its list of low risk Caribbean destinations. They are now: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Barthélemy, Turks and Caicos, Belize, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sint Eustatius and the Cayman Islands.

The US Department of State has lowered the Travel Advisory Level for Saint Lucia to Level 3 – Reconsider travel to Saint Lucia due to COVID-19.

The US Department of State has lowered the Travel Advisory Level for the French West Indies, which includes the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Saint Martin, and Saint Barthélemy, to a Level 3 – Reconsider Travel due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.

Americans are being warned not to Travel To the British Virgin Islands due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.

The US Is Warning Against Travel To The South American CARICOM Nation Of Guyana due to COVID-19 and Crime.

Curacao will reopen to tourists on June 29th. Travelers must still submit a negative PCR test and To enter the country complete the three mandatory steps on www.dicardcuracao.com.

And Get Ready For The new Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort by Hilton This September 2021.