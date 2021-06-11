Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 11, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, June 11, 2021 in 60 seconds:

The Bob Marley Museum, in Kingston, Jamaica, is set to open a Marley Natural-branded dispensary at Bob Marley’s former home and recording studio. The Marley Natural product lineup, including THC and CBD products as well as accessories, will be sold there.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has become a spokesman for the Chicago-based Verilife, which has dispensaries in several states.

Rapper and entrepreneur Demrick and independent producer DJ Hoppa cannabis strain Stoney Point is now available in the state of California.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. this week launched its first ZereniaTM clinic outside of Colombia, in Lima, Peru.

Licensed marijuana stores in Washington state can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board is calling the effort the “Joints for Jabs” program.

Quebec’s government-run cannabis store operator, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), generated net income of 66.5 million Canadian dollars ($55 million) in its recently concluded fiscal year, according to its annual report.

Medicinal, a company in St. Vincent And The Grenadines has launched an extensive line of locally produced medicinal cannabis products including lotions and tinctures.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And FOUR cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), and 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII).