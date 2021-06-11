By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 11, 2021: Dancehall superstars Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul are set to heat up The “GMA” today, June 11th, 11 days into Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The three will perform their collaborative, hot and spicy hit, “Go Down Deh,” on ABC’s Good Morning America’s Summer Series Concert today between 7 to 9 a.m.

On June 15th, the trio is also set to appear on the popular American late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is hosted by comedian and producer Jimmy Kimmel.

The song’s Jay Will (Game Over) directed music video has received over 10 million views on YouTube since its release on May 1.

Go Down Deh will appear on Spice’s debut album, TEN, which is executive produced by Shaggy and will be released next month via VP Records.

See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZizLbWxr_E