News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Weds. July 21, 2021: The West Indies cricket team lost to Australia Tuesday in the first One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval.

West Indies were set a revised target of 257 off 49 overs. But failed by 133 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern. But Windies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh’s maiden five-wicket haul limited Australia.

Walsh, who led the West Indies attack during the recent five-match Twenty20 International series, finished with five for 39.

Scores:

AUSTRALIA 252 for nine off 49 overs (Alex Carey 67, Ashton Turner 49, Josh Philippe 39, Ben McDermott 28; Hayden Walsh Jr 5-39, Alzarri Joseph 2-40, Akeal Hosein 2-50)

WEST INDIES 123 all out off 26.2 overs (Kieron Pollard 56, Hayden Walsh Jr 20; Mitchell Starc 5-48, Josh Hazlewood 3-11)