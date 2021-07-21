News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkır, is set to begin a Caribbean visit tomorrow.

Bozkır will travel to Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados, from tomorrow, July 22 to July 28th.

The President of the General Assembly’s trip to the Eastern Caribbean – his first to Small Island Developing States – will highlight the structural and developmental challenges affecting these Member States, as well their efforts to innovate and build resilience whilst fulfilling their development priorities.

This trip will mark the first visit of a sitting President of the General Assembly to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

One particular focus of the trip will be the importance of investment in sustainable tourism and the blue economy which will enable Small Island Developing States to build back better following extreme climate events, the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and in the case of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: the recent volcanic eruption.

In Antigua, the President of the General Assembly will be received by Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda,Gaston Browne, and meet bilaterally with Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda. He will also meet with Molwyn Joseph, Minister of Environment and Health, Dean Jonas, Minister of Social Transformation and Blue Economy; and Asot Michael, Minister of Tourism.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the President is expected to meet with Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the Cabinet Ministers. The President will then embark on a Mission Drive to the Red/Orange Zone of the La Soufriere Volcano.

In Barbados, the President will meet the Acting Prime Minister of Barbados as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Finance, and Climate. President Bozkır will also interact with the United Nations Sub-Regional Team throughout the visit.

His visit comes as the Caribbean battles for vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also taken a toll on the regional economies. And as climate change impacts many in the region as it copes with a new hurricane season.