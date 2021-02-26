News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 26, 2021: A Guyanese national could make history in May as the first fighter from the CARICOM South American nation to compete in the UFC.

Carlston Moçambique Harris, 33, is scheduled to fight on May 8 in his first UFC assignment and promotional debut against Christian Aguilera.

The fight is pending bout finalization from both sides, though they have verbally agreed, and contracts are expected to be signed soon.

Harris (15-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was offered a UFC contract in October after he impressed UFC president Dana White at a filming of “Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight” in Abu Dhabi.

Aguilera (14-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has split his two UFC appearances to date. Following a quick and successful promotional debut, a 59-second win over Anthony Ivy in June, Aguilera had a three-fight winning streak snapped when he was submitted by Sean Brady in August.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for May 8 includes:

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

Holly Holm vs. Julianna Pena

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Maurice Greene.