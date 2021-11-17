By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds., Nov. 17, 2021: Jamaica’s Reggae Boy caused the Mighty USA to sweat last night as they fought down to the wire to win their match-up on home turf.

Instead, the Jamaicans had to settle for a draw as a Jamaican goal six minutes from time was disallowed. The referee ruled that Jamaica’s Damion Lowe held down U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman when he went up for his header on a corner kick.

Interestingly , a penalty in the first half on a Chris Richards arm deflection in the box was not called, though the arm was tucked in.

But it wasn’t just about the officials. Jamaica’s Bobby Reid also missed an incredible 53rd-minute chance inside the six-yard box that he’ll want to have back.

The Americans broke through first in Kingston on a solo run by Tim Weah, who was one of the best players against Mexico. He finished off a penetrating run down the left side of the Jamaican box by lifting the ball over the shoulder of Jamaican ‘keeper Andre Blake and an early 11th-minute lead.

Jamaica responded to the USA’s solo effort with one of their own as star forward Michail Antonio fired a long-distance blast that easily beat U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen and tucked in under the crossbar.

The Damion Lowe follow-up would have put them over the top and given them a much-needed win. But alas, that was not to be and the picture is bleak for Jamaica, which has plenty of ground to make up before the rest of the results are in on Matchday 8.