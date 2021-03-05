News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 5, 2021: Get ready for another Jamaica versus the USA clash.

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will face the U.S. Men’s National Team this month in Austria. The two sides will clash on March 25th at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

The staging of the camp and the match will be played without fans in the stadium.

Kickoff in the rematch of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Semi-final is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN.

Both sides continue preparations for a significant year that includes the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in June, the Gold Cup in July and the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action.

Since the series began in 1988, the teams have met 26 times with the USMNT holding a 16-3-8 overall record. This will be the first encounter in a neutral venue and the first friendly since Jamaica secured a 1-0 win on June 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Nearly a month later, a pair of goals from Christian Pulisic added to Weston McKennie’s opener as the USA raced to a 3-1 win in the semifinal of the 2019 Gold Cup.

This will be an official FIFA window giving head coach Theodore Tappa Whitmore the opportunity to call up players based domestically and abroad.

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), President, Michael Ricketts, says the venue was selected specifically by the us because of the low COVID numbers in Austria.

Meanwhile there are reports that the JFF administration and the players could be heading for the now familiar showdown over match fee and bonuses. Ricketts says he is hopeful that the JFF and the players will strike a balance in short order.