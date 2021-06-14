By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, HOUSTON, Texas, Mon. June 13, 2021: Jamaica’s women soccer squad went down 0-4 Sunday against the United States women’s national team in their summer friendly clash.

The US’ Carli Lloyd’s 24-second strike, the second quickest goal in the United States women’s national team history, got the American side going. Then Lindsey Horan scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute while Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, for her second international goal.

The Jamaican women then put up a strong defense, playing through to the end before stoppage time but Jamaica struggled to keep Christen Press under control throughout the game.

Alex Morgan added the fourth and final goal in stoppage time.

The U.S. women are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.

The Summer Series matches are being used to decide the final squad for the upcoming Olympics. He will have to cut the roster to just 18 players for Tokyo.

The United States will head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.