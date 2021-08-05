By NAN Sports Editor
News Americas, TOKYO, Japan, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: The Caribbean’s gold medal count jumped by 2 to 11 today as athletes from The Bahamas and Jamaica added to the tally.
World 400 meters champion Bahamian Steven Gardiner grabbed gold by winning the much-anticipated race at the Tokyo Games today. The 25-year-old clocked a season-best 43.85 seconds to lead home Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano (44.08).
Grenadian Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic champion who has overcome illness to return to the Olympics, put his country on the medal table by winning bronze in 44.19.
Meanwhile, Hansle Parchment handed Jamaica another gold medal when he captured the men’s sprint hurdles. The 31-year-old, a bronze medalist at London 2012, clocked a season-best 13.04 seconds to beat American Grant Holloway into second in 13.09. Parchment’s teammate and compatriot, Ronald Levy snatched bronze in 13.10.
The wins put the Caribbean now at 26 medals. Cuba has 12, Jamaica 7, the Dominican Republic 3 and The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Grenada, one each.
HERE’S THE OLYMPICS 2020 ATHLETICS SCHEDULE
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 – 22:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 1500m Final
Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Women’s Marathon Final
Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10,000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Men’s Marathon Final
Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
WHAT IS THE TIME DIFFERENCE?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. So, when it is evening in Japan, it is morning in the United States and vice versa.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
NBC says it plans more than 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC stations, various NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Dozens of other broadcasters hold the rights to the Games in other countries.
WHERE CAN I FIND A FULL OLYMPICS SCHEDULE?
At the Tokyo Olympics site at olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/. The events are listed in Tokyo time, so try the handy converter at worldtimebuddy.com/?pl=1&lid=1850147,5,8&h=1850147&hf=2