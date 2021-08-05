By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, TOKYO, Japan, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: The Caribbean’s gold medal count jumped by 2 to 11 today as athletes from The Bahamas and Jamaica added to the tally.

World 400 meters champion Bahamian Steven Gardiner grabbed gold by winning the much-anticipated race at the Tokyo Games today. The 25-year-old clocked a season-best 43.85 seconds to lead home Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano (44.08).

Grenadian Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic champion who has overcome illness to return to the Olympics, put his country on the medal table by winning bronze in 44.19.

Bronze medalist Grenada’s Kirani James celebrates after the men’s 400m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hansle Parchment handed Jamaica another gold medal when he captured the men’s sprint hurdles. The 31-year-old, a bronze medalist at London 2012, clocked a season-best 13.04 seconds to beat American Grant Holloway into second in 13.09. Parchment’s teammate and compatriot, Ronald Levy snatched bronze in 13.10.

Gold medalist Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica, c. bronze medalist Ronald Levy of Team Jamaica, r, and Silver medalist Grant Holloway of Team United States, l., stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 110m Hurdles on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The wins put the Caribbean now at 26 medals. Cuba has 12, Jamaica 7, the Dominican Republic 3 and The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Grenada, one each.

WHAT IS THE TIME DIFFERENCE?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. So, when it is evening in Japan, it is morning in the United States and vice versa.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

NBC says it plans more than 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC stations, various NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Dozens of other broadcasters hold the rights to the Games in other countries.

WHERE CAN I FIND A FULL OLYMPICS SCHEDULE?

At the Tokyo Olympics site at olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/. The events are listed in Tokyo time, so try the handy converter at worldtimebuddy.com/?pl=1&lid=1850147,5,8&h=1850147&hf=2