By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. June 7, 2021: Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has become the second-fastest female 100m sprinter in history.

Fraser-Pryce won with a sensational 10.63 (1.3m/s) run in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, June 5th. Racing at the aptly named JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series meeting, Jamaica’s two-time Olympic and nine-time world gold medalist further proved her intention to add another title to that tally in Tokyo later this year.

Powering out of the blocks, the 34-year-old made it look easy as she hit top speed and surged away from her rivals to run hard through the line before clapping and raising her arms in celebration.

The fastest time in almost 33 years, only Florence Griffith Joyner has ever gone quicker with her world record of 10.49 and runs of 10.61 and 10.62, also achieved in 1988.

Behind Fraser-Pryce was Natasha Morrison who finished second in 10.95. The competition was Fraser-Pryce’s third this season and it followed the 10.84 she ran to win at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha as she works towards Tokyo, where she will aim for a third Olympic gold after her 100-m wins in 2008 and 2012.