News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 2, 2020: The Trinbago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season, still leading the 2020 CPL Points Table as of last night with 14 points, as the Warriors have won all 7 of their 7 matches played to date.

Last night they beat the Jamaica Tallawahs to win 184/4 in their 20 overs as the Tallawahs managed just 165/6.

The St. Lucia Zouks are in the number two spot with 10 points now, winning 5 of their 7 matches to date.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have 8 points after winning 4 of their 8 matches while the Jamaica Tallawahs has 6, winning only 3 of heir 7 matches so far.

The Barbados Tridents still has only four points after winning just 2 of their 7 matches while the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain at the bottom of the table with just 2 points after winning just 1 of the 7 matches played so far.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Willow TV broadcast all matches

CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis

Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super – Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS – Australia

Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.

Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal

THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Wed 2 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Queens Park Oval

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final