News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 2, 2020: The Trinbago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season, still leading the 2020 CPL Points Table as of last night with 14 points, as the Warriors have won all 7 of their 7 matches played to date.
Last night they beat the Jamaica Tallawahs to win 184/4 in their 20 overs as the Tallawahs managed just 165/6.
The St. Lucia Zouks are in the number two spot with 10 points now, winning 5 of their 7 matches to date.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have 8 points after winning 4 of their 8 matches while the Jamaica Tallawahs has 6, winning only 3 of heir 7 matches so far.
The Barbados Tridents still has only four points after winning just 2 of their 7 matches while the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain at the bottom of the table with just 2 points after winning just 1 of the 7 matches played so far.
WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?
Willow TV broadcast all matches
CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis
Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.
Geo Super – Pakistan.
FOX SPORTS – Australia
Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.
Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.
Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal
THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
Wed 2 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Queens Park Oval
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC
Final