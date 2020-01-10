This Caribbean Roots NBA Player Is Doubtful For This Season

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 10, 2020: A top Caribbean roots NBA player is doubtful for this season.

The Golden State Warriors are not expecting to get back Bahamas roots Klay Thompson this season.

Head coach Steve Kerr told Yahoo Sports’ he’s doubtful Thompson will play in 2019-20 because they “wouldn’t want to put him in that kind of jeopardy” late in the season.

The Warriors have been upfront about Thompson sitting out this season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area in October it was “unlikely” the five-time All-Star would play in 2019-20.

Thompson last year pitched in to help victims of Hurricane Dorian. Thompson raised money for relief efforts in the island nation where his family is from. Dorian devastated the northern islands — killing over 40 people and leaving over a thousand more missing last September.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from his second annual Thompson Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament held on September 19 and 20, went toward relief efforts throughout the Bahamas.

The mission of the Thompson Family Foundation is to enrich the lives of youth in the United States and the Bahamas through fitness and education.