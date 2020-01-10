CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Jan. 10, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 10, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Jan. 10, 2020:

While many are still dealing with the after effects of the 6.4 earthquake from Tuesday, discover Puerto Rico says San Juan’s airport and cruise port, the Puerto Rico Convention Center and attractions and hotels in northern Puerto Rico are open and operating.

The US Embassy In Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is warning nationals there to stay alert amid heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.

Canada is warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

JetBlue Airways is set to launch its newest Caribbean route on Feb. 1st to the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe.

Look out for the new KOI Resort Saint Kitts & Nevis, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The 102-room oceanfront haven opened on Dec. 30th and is located hotel is located within the “Cradle of the Caribbean,” where the Atlantic Ocean meets Caribbean Sea.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport now has one less Caribbean flight offering this year as Allegiant Air has confirmed it’s not bringing back its nonstop flight service to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

And the top 10 trending destinations for 2020 according to Google is not in the caribbean. the top honor goes to Da Nang, Vietnam.