BY NAN SPORTS EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 8, 2022: The Dutch Caribbean nation of Suriname, which sits in South America is not in the 2022 World Cup but several players with roots their are part of the Netherlands team that recently ousted the US from the tourney to move on to the Round of 16.

They include Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who was born in Breda to a Dutch father and a Surinamese mother.

Also tracing his roots to Suriname is right-back Denzel Justus Morris Dumfries, who was born in Rotterdam, South Holland, to a Surinamese mother and Aruban father. His parents named him after American actor Denzel Washington.

USMNT’s Sergino Dest is also another. He was born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother.

Forward Steven Bergwijn rounds out the Suriname heritage Dutch line-up. He was born in Amsterdam to parents from Suriname. Simons is the son of Dutch former footballer Regillio Simons.

Steven Bergwijn of Holland also traces his roots to Suriname. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Midfielder Xavi Simons is also of Surinamese descent through his father.

The Netherlands, currently top of their Group A with 7 points, will play Argentina on Friday at 2 PM Est.