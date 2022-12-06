BY NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 8, 2022: Two top reggae music stars are set to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival at the 2022 World Cup.

Grammy-nominated star, Julian Marley, the British-born son of late reggae music icon Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder, is set to perform on Dec. 8th or 1:30 p.m. Est.

On Dec 17th, one day before the World Cup finale, Grammy-winning Jamaican-born dancehall star, Sean Paul, will perform at noon EST.

Sean Paul, seen here performing live on stage during the “Top of the Mountain Opening Concert” on November 26, 2022 in Ischgl, Austria is set for the FIFA Fan Festival on Dec. 17th. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Redferns)

The Fan Festival is being held at the Al Bidda Park in Doha. It also shows every FIFA World Cup match live on giant screens and features a range of food and beverage options.

Artists also set to play on the festival’s mainstage include Calvin Harris and Diplo, along with Canadian/Morroccan singer Nora Fatehi, American singer Trinidad Cardona and Nigerian singer/songwriter Kizz Daniel.

Guyana Indigenous Dancers

Meanwhile, a group of indigenous dancers from Guyana are set to perform at the festival as well. The Riverside Angels dance quartet is made up of sisters Inezi Emmanuel, Rehana Emmanuel, Lehana Emmanuel and Elizabeth Emmanuel.

The Emmanuel sisters, who hail from Pouderyen, West Bank Demerara, left Georgetown last Friday for Doha and have been giving stellar performances since Sunday.