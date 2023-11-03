News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 3, 2023: With just over three weeks remaining before the next FIFA window, during which Jamaica will face Guatemala and Panama in return fixtures of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers, the eligibility of members from the FIFA World Cup squad for selection remains uncertain.

These players had previously made themselves unavailable for the window, which resulted in Jamaica’s 2-1 loss to Panama followed by a 2-2 draw with Guatemala at home. Xavier Gilbert has now been confirmed as the interim head coach of Jamaica’s senior women’s football team for two additional CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying games.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the governing body for the sport in the country, made this announcement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the JFF praised Gilbert and the Senior Reggae Girlz for their recent performances against Panama and Guatemala, expressing gratitude for their dedication to representing Jamaica and the JFF with outstanding performances.