By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Fri. March 19, 2021: The West Indies selectors have determined to leave Shai Hope out of the test squad, which will face Sri Lanka in the two-test series beginning Sunday.

The full squad announced by the West Indies Cricket board is: Kraigg Braithwaite, who will serve as skipper; Jermiane Blackwood who will serve as vice-captain as well as Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican.

The selectors also named Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder as reserves for the first Test.

The first test match will run from March 21-25th and the second from March 29th to April 2nd.

The decision comes after the Barbadian Hope remained a constant in the just concluded ODI series win, registering his sixth consecutive ODI score of over 50 or more and in the last ODI, putting on a crucial 109-run third wicket stand with Bravo, for the Windies team win. During his knock Hope also brought up 3,500 ODI runs. He ended the series with 258 runs in three innings and named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Series.

In the CWI President’s XI, Hope struck an aggressive unbeaten 60 as the Cricket West Indies President’s XI ended in a draw Thursday.

Sir Curtly Ambrose had said both Shai Hope and Darren Bravo should have pushed on to triple figures in the President’s XI tour match, in order to send a strong message to selectors ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.