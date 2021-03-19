Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 19, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Mar. 19. 2021 in 60 seconds:

Researchers in the US have conducted a study showing that a cannabis plant compound inhibited infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human lung cells.



A cannabis banking reform bill was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, according to congressional staffers. The House passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in September 2019, but the measure stalled in the Senate.

Did you know 36 states and the District of Columbia have approved medical use of marijuana? Of them,15 states and D.C. have approved recreational use of pot.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, that target the broader cannabis industry raised at least $4.3 billion through early 2021, with $1.7 billion of that still waiting to be deployed.



Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd has secured a new sales contract for its proprietary Root Zone Temperature Optimization technology valued at A$51,700 from Puerto Rico-based cannabis farm Caribbean CBD Farm Inc.

A recent study has found that a two-week course of high doses of CBD can restore the function of two different proteins that are key in reducing the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

Leafly Has Released The Top 3 cannabis strains Of March 2021 and they are: Oreoz, Layer Cake and Orange Push Pop

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: WM Holding (NASDAQ:SSPK), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG).