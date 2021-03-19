News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 19, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Mar. 19, 2021:

Trinidad & Tobago this week landed on the US Travel Advisory List as its status was upgraded to a level 3 country given its due to restricted travel options Due to COVID-19.

The US is also warning nationals to Exercise increased caution if travelling to Grenada or Bermuda due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.

Canada is advising nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the Dominican Republic, Curacao and Barbados.

JetBlue and the government of Aruba have partnered on a new digital health pass that will help travelers enter the Dutch Caribbean island more easily. The carrier launched the partnership this week on service from Boston to Aruba.

France is set to begin of a digital vaccine passport scheme. Passengers travelling to Martinique and Guadeloupe will be able to use smartphone app to prove COVID-safe status.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is already looking forward to 2022, offering six cruises on the Seven Seas Navigator. The seven- to 12-day round-trip cruises from Barbados will visit various ports in the Caribbean, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Barts, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Aruba, Trinidad & Tobago, Martinique and St. Lucia.

And The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos on race Bay Beach says it will open its doors on June 22. Rates start at $858 per night, double, for a king oceanfront room with balcony.