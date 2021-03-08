News Americas, ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Mon. March. 8, 2021: The West Indies have completed a series sweep, much to the glee of the team and their fans.

After a nervy start, all-rounder Fabian Allen clubbed three sixes in the penultimate over, to hand the team and fans a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a much desired 2-1 series win Sunday night at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

“We’ve won the series and we’ve got to take that because that’s what we’ve got to start doing from now,” head coach Phil Simmons said afterwards. “The talk in the camp is that from now to the World Cup, we have to start winning series so we get that winning feeling but … this is not my kind of win. This is a young people’s win and I don’t like that. I like the old fellas win where we win easy.”

Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 International between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday:

SRI LANKA

D Gunathilaka c and b Allen 9

P Nissanka c Sinclair b Holder 5

+N Dickwella c Holder b Sinclair 4

D Chandimal not out 54

*A Mathews c wkp Pooran b McCoy 11

A Bandara not out 44

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

TOTAL (4 wkts, 20 overs) 131

Did not bat: T Perera, H de Silva, A Dananjaya, D Chameera, L Sandakan

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Gunathilaka), 2-15 (Dickwella), 3-27 (Nissanka), 4-46 (Mathews)

Bowling: Allen 4-0-13-1, Sinclair 2-0-19-1, Holder 4-0-27-1, Pollard 2-0-11-0, McCoy 4-0-29-1, Bravo 4-0-31-0.

WEST INDIES

L Simmons st Dickwella b Hasaranga 26

E Lewis lbw b de Silva 21

C Gayle b Sandakan 13

*K Pollard c wkp Dickwella b Chameera 0

+N Pooran b Chameera 23

J Holder not out 14

R Powell b Sandakan 7

D Bravo c Dananjaya b Sandakan 0

F Allen not out 21

Extras (lb5, w3, nb1) 9

TOTAL (7 wkts, 19 overs) 134

Did not bat: K Sinclair, O McCoy

Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Lewis), 2-54 (Simmons), 3-61 (Pollard), 4-75 (Gayle), 5-95 (Pooran), 6-105 (Powell), 7-105 (Bravo)

Bowling: Dananjaya 4-0-53-0, Chameera 4-0-23-2, Hasaranga 4-0-13-2, Gunathilaka 3-0-11-0, Sandakan 4-0-29-3.

Result: West Indies won by three wickets.

Series: West Indies won three-match series 2-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Fabian Allen.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Patrick Gustard; TV – Gregory Brathwaite