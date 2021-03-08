By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 8, 2021: A Caribbean country on Sunday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases to date, adding over 700 to move its total number of confirmed cases to 26,026.

Jamaica reported a whopping 723 cases reported across the island in a 24-hour period according to the island’s Ministry of Health.

In addition, there were seven additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 453.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, in commenting on the spike in cases, urged Jamaicans to follow the protocols in place to prevent the wide scale spread of the virus.

“The virus is rampant in the population in almost every community across the country and in fact, very worryingly the trend suggests that it will get worse before it gets better,” he added.