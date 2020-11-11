News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 11, 2020: West Indies cricketers on tour in New Zealand have been banned from training and confined to their hotel rooms after reportedly sharing food and socializing in hallways, breaches of New Zealand’s quarantine rules.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today said it was informed that some members of the Windies New Zealand touring party had contravened the strict COVID-19 protocols within the team’s Managed Isolation Facility in Christchurch.

CWI said the New Zealand Ministry of Health has advised them that all members of the West Indies touring party will now be unable to train for the remainder of the quarantine period and will have to complete their quarantine within the Managed Isolation Facility only. CWI is in full support of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s position.

CWI, however, insisted that “there is no evidence, or suggestion, that any members of the touring party left the facility, or that any unauthorized persons accessed it.”

Ahead of the tour to New Zealand, the West Indies touring party all returned two negative COVID-19 tests before leaving the Caribbean, and underwent two further tests since they have been in New Zealand. All results were negative.

The players underwent their final scheduled tests this morning and, results permitting, are scheduled to leave the Managed Isolation Facility on Friday to travel to Queenstown ahead of two warm-up matches against New Zealand “A.”

CWI has already begun an internal investigation into the reported incidents.

Quarantine Environment Summary:

Upon arrival in New Zealand, the West Indies Touring Party were required to remain within the bio-secure quarantine facility run and managed by the New Zealand Government, for fourteen (14) days. The New Zealand Government had granted the West Indies an exemption from the requirements of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine Order, to facilitate team training in managed groups at the NZC High-Performance Centre at Lincoln University, Christchurch during the period of quarantine. A summary of the arrangements within this environment are as follows:

Days 0 – 3:

No bubbles – individuals self-isolate in rooms, no contact with anyone else.

Days 4 – 7:

Maximum bubble size of 15 persons. The touring party would split up accordingly and persons in each respective bubble able to train, gym and socialize together.

Days 8 – 14:

Maximum bubble size of 20 pax. The touring party would split up accordingly and persons in each respective bubble able to train, gym and socialize together

Match Schedule:

November 27: 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

November 29: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 30: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

December 3-7: 1st Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton

December 11-15: 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington