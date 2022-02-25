By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2022: The West Indies men’s team will take on England’s cricket side on home turf next month.

The Windies men take on the English men in a first test on March 8th at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua, before the series moves to Kensington Oval in Bridgetown for the second Test from March 16-20.

Grenada’s National Stadium will be the venue for the final Test which bowls off March 24th.

Grenada, which hosted the five-match T20 International series between West Indies and South Africa last year where only fully vaccinated fans were allowed in, are not expected to place a cap on numbers of fans.

Barbados health authorities, meanwhile, have indicated a cap of 80 per cent capacity of the stadium there, after allowing 50 per cent for last month’s five-match T20 series against England.

Only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for the series. In the West Indies Test squad, there is a maiden call-up for fast bowler Anderson Phillip and a recall for opener John Campbell. Both players were impressive in the first two rounds of the current West Indies Championship, with 25-year-old Phillip from Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, taking 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 per wicket, with best figures of 5-82 against Jamaica Scorpions and 28-year-old Campbell from Jamaica Scorpions hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.

The West Indies 13-man squad for the first Test are:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Veerasammy Permaul

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales