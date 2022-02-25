West Indies Gear Up To Face England

By
newsamericas
-
windies-win-against-bangladesh
The Windies will face England in three test matches in the Caribbean.

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2022: The West Indies men’s team will take on England’s cricket side on home turf next month.

The Windies men take on the English men in a first test on March 8th at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua, before the series moves to Kensington Oval in Bridgetown for the second Test from March 16-20.

Grenada’s National Stadium will be the venue for the final Test which bowls off March 24th.

Grenada, which hosted the five-match T20 International series between West Indies and South Africa last year where only fully vaccinated fans were allowed in, are not expected to place a cap on numbers of fans.

Barbados health authorities, meanwhile, have indicated a cap of 80 per cent capacity of the stadium there, after allowing 50 per cent for last month’s five-match T20 series against England.

Only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for the series. In the West Indies Test squad, there is a maiden call-up for fast bowler Anderson Phillip and a recall for opener John Campbell. Both players were impressive in the first two rounds of the current West Indies Championship, with 25-year-old Phillip from Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, taking 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 per wicket, with best figures of 5-82 against Jamaica Scorpions and 28-year-old Campbell from Jamaica Scorpions hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.

The West Indies 13-man squad for the first Test are:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Veerasammy Permaul

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR