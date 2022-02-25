Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb 25, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Feb. 25, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Trailblazer Lil’ Kim’s designer line of cannabis strains, Aphrodisiak will be available to California shoppers in April, with plans to expand in markets like Michigan, New Jersey, and her native New York shortly after.

Legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, who recently performed on “the biggest stage in music” at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month in Inglewood, California, will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska on 4/20.

Beginning this summer, consumers can expect Khalifa Kush from Wiz Khalifah on shelves at Trulieve medical dispensaries across Florida. Khalifa says he also plans to launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan later this year.

The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million and accounts for a 70.9% share in the global market according to data from Global Industry Analysts Inc.

Africa’s first cannabis-focused blank-check company is set to list later this year. Gabriel Theron, the founder of South Africa’s Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical Ltd., aims to sell shares in a special purpose acquisition company in Johannesburg in May and raise a minimum of 500 million rand ($32 million).

The South American CARICOM Country of Guyana continues to seize weed, Nabbing over 58 pounds destined for Suriname This Week.

The marijuana industry in the U.S. continues to grow with almost half a million people now employed full-time in the cannabis sector, according to a report released by Leafly.

New Jersey is “within weeks” of having existing medical weed dispensaries sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and olde According To It Governor.

And some Marijuana Stocks To Consider Buying And Holding Are: Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).