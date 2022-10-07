News Americas, BRISBANE, Australia, Fri. Oct. 7, 2022: The West Indies cricket team today lost to Australia by 31 runs in the final Twenty20 International of the two-match series at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.
Scores:
AUSTRALIA 178 for seven off 20 overs (David Warner 75, Tim David 42; Alzarri Joseph 3-21, Obed McCoy 2-33)
WEST INDIES 147 for eight off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 29, Akeal Hosein 25, Brandon King 23; Mitchell Starc 4-20, Pat Cummins 2-32)
AUSTRALIA
D Warner c & b Smith 75
C Green c Holder b Joseph 1
*A Finch c Powell b McCoy 15
S Smith b Joseph 17
G Maxwell run out 1
T David lbw b McCoy 42
+M Wade c Mayers b Joseph 16
P Cummins not out 1
Extras (lb4, w6) 10
TOTAL (7 wkts, 20 overs) 178
Did not bat: M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-95, 3-96, 4-100, 5-156, 6-172, 7-178.
Bowling: Mayers 2-0-19-0 (w1), Joseph 4-0-21-3 (w1), Holder 3-0-27-0 (w1), McCoy 3-0-33-2, Hosein 3-0-22-0, Smith 3-0-24-1 (w3), Cariah 2-0-28-0.
WEST INDIES
K Mayers c & b Starc 6
J Charles c wkp Wade b Green 29
B King st Wade b Zampa 23
*+N Pooran c Finch b Starc 2
J Holder c Green b Starc 16
R Powell c wkp Wade b Cummins 18
A Hosein c Warner b Cummins 25
O Smith b Starc 4
A Joseph not out 11
Y Cariah not out 2
Extras (b5, lb2, w4) 11
TOTAL (8 wkts, 20 overs) 147
Did not bat: O McCoy.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-56, 3-62, 4-73, 5-92, 6-122, 7-133, 8-143.
Bowling: Starc 4-0-20-4 (w2), Hazlewood 4-0-19-0, Cummins 4-0-32-2 (w1), Green 4-0-35-1 (w1), Zampa 4-0-34-1,
Result: Australia won by 31 runs.
Series: Australia won two-match series 2-0
Man-of-the-Match: David Warner.
Toss: West Indies.
Umpires: Phillip Gillespie, Sam Nogajski; TV – Donovan Koch.