News Americas, BRISBANE, Australia, Fri. Oct. 7, 2022: The West Indies cricket team today lost to Australia by 31 runs in the final Twenty20 International of the two-match series at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Scores:

AUSTRALIA 178 for seven off 20 overs (David Warner 75, Tim David 42; Alzarri Joseph 3-21, Obed McCoy 2-33)

WEST INDIES 147 for eight off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 29, Akeal Hosein 25, Brandon King 23; Mitchell Starc 4-20, Pat Cummins 2-32)

Rovman Powell of West Indies bats during game two of the T20 International Series between Australia and the West Indies at The Gabba on October 07, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA

D Warner c & b Smith 75

C Green c Holder b Joseph 1

*A Finch c Powell b McCoy 15

S Smith b Joseph 17

G Maxwell run out 1

T David lbw b McCoy 42

+M Wade c Mayers b Joseph 16

P Cummins not out 1

Extras (lb4, w6) 10

TOTAL (7 wkts, 20 overs) 178

Did not bat: M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-95, 3-96, 4-100, 5-156, 6-172, 7-178.

Bowling: Mayers 2-0-19-0 (w1), Joseph 4-0-21-3 (w1), Holder 3-0-27-0 (w1), McCoy 3-0-33-2, Hosein 3-0-22-0, Smith 3-0-24-1 (w3), Cariah 2-0-28-0.

WEST INDIES

K Mayers c & b Starc 6

J Charles c wkp Wade b Green 29

B King st Wade b Zampa 23

*+N Pooran c Finch b Starc 2

J Holder c Green b Starc 16

R Powell c wkp Wade b Cummins 18

A Hosein c Warner b Cummins 25

O Smith b Starc 4

A Joseph not out 11

Y Cariah not out 2

Extras (b5, lb2, w4) 11

TOTAL (8 wkts, 20 overs) 147

Did not bat: O McCoy.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-56, 3-62, 4-73, 5-92, 6-122, 7-133, 8-143.

Bowling: Starc 4-0-20-4 (w2), Hazlewood 4-0-19-0, Cummins 4-0-32-2 (w1), Green 4-0-35-1 (w1), Zampa 4-0-34-1,

Result: Australia won by 31 runs.

Series: Australia won two-match series 2-0

Man-of-the-Match: David Warner.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Phillip Gillespie, Sam Nogajski; TV – Donovan Koch.