By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Mon. March 22, 2021: West Indies cricket fans are in celebratory mode as the Windies’ ended day one of their first test match in a dominant position.

The squad, led byKraigg Brathwaite, managed to contain Sri Lanka to 169 all out in 69.4 overs and to take the crease – all in one day.

Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, snatching five-wickets in his eighth Test and surpassing 200 first class wickets.

Holder hacked through the Sri Lankan squad to finish with five for 27 and send the visitors tumbling for an inadequate 169 in their first innings, 80 minutes before the close.

Veteran Kemar Roach also bowled superbly to pick up three for 47 and continue as the all-time wicket-taker at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with 33 scalps from six matches.

West Indies trail by 156 runs with all 10 first innings wickets intact with Brathwaite not out on 3 and J Campbell not out on 7.

Scores are:

SRI LANKA 1st innings

*D Karunaratne c Campbell b Cornwall 12

L Thirimanne b Holder 70

O Fernando run out 4

D Chandimal c wkp Da Silva b Holder 4

D de Silva b Roach 13

P Nissanka c Holder b Roach 9

+N Dickwella c Cornwall b Holder 32

S Lakmal c Brathwaite b Holder 3

D Chameera b Roach 2

L Embuldeniya lbw b Holder 3

V Fernando not out 1

Extras (b4, lb6, w5, nb1) 16

TOTAL (all out, 69.4 overs) 169

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Karunaratne), 2-29 (Fernando), 3-54 (Chandimal), 4-76 (Dhananjaya), 5-92 (Nissanka), 6-150 (Dickwell), 7-160 (Thirimanne), 8-163 (Lakmal), 9-164 (Chameera), 10-169 (Embuldeniya)

Bowling: Roach 16-2-47-3, Gabriel 9-2-22-0, Cornwall 14-6-25-1, Joseph 11-2-32-0, Holder 17.4-6-27-5, Mayers 2-0-6-0.

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

*K Brathwaite not out 3

J Campbell not out 7

Extras (lb1, nb2) 3

TOTAL (all out, 13 overs) 13

To bat: N Bonner, K Mayers, J Blackwood, +J Da Silva, J Holder, R Cornwall, A Joseph, K Roach, S Gabriel.