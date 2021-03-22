BY ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 22, 2021: A $150 million lawsuit has been filed against Charles Polevich, the man charged in the fatal hit-and-run of Robert Maraj, the father of Trinidad & Tobago-born rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Carol Maraj, Robert’s wife and Minaj’s mother, has filed the multi- million dollar lawsuit using civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump has argued that Polevich’s inattentiveness and reckless driving were the cause of the fatal crash that killed Robert Maraj on a street in Long Island on February 12th, according to TMZ.

After filing the lawsuit on behalf of Carol Maraj, Crump tweeted “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.” He continued, “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

According to a police report, Polevich struck 64-year-old Maraj with his Volvo and fled the scene to hide the car in his home garage after asking the victim if he was OK.

Marc Craig Gann, Polevich’s attorney, told TMZ: “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.”

Polevich has pled not guilty and was released on a $250,000 bond.