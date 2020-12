News Americas, WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: An unbeaten century by New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls seems to have tipped the match in the Kiwis favor as the West Indies and the host side face off in their second test match.

New Zealand was 294-6 and Nicholls was 117 at 8:34 EST this morning. The Windies Shannon Gabriel has been the pick of the bowlers so far with 3 for 57.

Chemar Holder has picked up two for 65. West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

