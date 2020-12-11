News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Dec. 11, 2020:

Officials On The British Caribbean territory of Anguilla say COVID-19 vaccines are expected on the Island as early as January 19, 2021, which could make the island the first in the Caribbean to get the vaccine.

Canada is warning its nationals to Avoid Avoid non-essential travel to St. Barths.

Low risk COVID-19 Caribbean islands according to the CDC are Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saba and Sint Eustatius.

The Dominican Republic has now surpassed 151,000 cases of COVID-19.

Beaches Turks and Caicos is now Set To Reopen to the public on Dec. 21, 2020.

Get Ready for Sandals Curacao, which is set to start construction next year.

Saint Lucia is transporting users on a virtual experience inspired by Saint Lucian culture, heritage and popular island adventures. The new Augmented Reality (AR) Filters can be accessed on the @travelsaintlucia Instagram account by first selecting the effects tab with the smile icon, then pressing “Try It.”