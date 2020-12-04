News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 4, 2020: The West Indies cricket team grabbed early wickets against New Zealand Thursday, but the Kiwis bounced back to take control, thanks to Skipper Kane Williamson.

Williamson completed his 22nd Test hundred to keep New Zealand in control of the opening Test at Seddon Park.

At lunch on day two, the Black Caps were coasting on 346 for four, with the right-handed Williamson unbeaten on 168 and Tom Blundell on eight.

Williamson, resuming from his overnight 97 with his side on 243 for two, reached three figures in the day’s third over when he punched seamer Kemar Roach off the back foot to the cover boundary.

He has so far faced 317 balls and counted 25 fours.

The Windies Shannon Gabriel had managed to take out his overnight partner Ross Taylor.

Roach then accounted for Henry Nicholls for seven with the hour mark approaching, getting the left-hander to edge to second slip where captain Jason Holder took the offering on the second attempt.

Roach has so far taken two for 71 and Gabriel, two for 74 as the Windies look to regain control. The question now is – will they? Fans will have to wait and see today.