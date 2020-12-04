News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Dec. 4, 2020:

The CDC has slapped a Level 4 COVID-19 risk Level on Aruba, The Bahamas, Belize, Bonaire , Curacao, The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos and the USVI.

The US has surpassed over 14 million COVID-19 cases but is warning nationals to avoid travel to the Caribbean nations of Antigua & Barbuda, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius, The Bahamas, Guyana and The Dominican Republic who numbers are far lower.

Canada is advising nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Martinique and St. Kitts and Nevis because of covid-19 Cases There, And To Haiti due to Violence.

American Airlines has added the USVI to its LetsGetChecked program, allowing potential visitors to the island more access to at-home PCR testing with observation by a medical professional via a virtual visit.

Jamaica now has Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 cases as its death toll from the virus past 260 Thursday.

The Dominican Republic added another 900 new cases to its COVID-19 totals Thursday as the country reached a whopping 146,009 cases.

And now you can keep the Caribbean vibes all day long this holiday with Shaggy’s ‘Christmas in the Islands’ album and The new Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM.