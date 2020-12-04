Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020:

Sanity Group, the creator of German CBD brand VAAY, announced that they just raised $4.8 million from a host of celebrity investors, including Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am, Who’s the Boss? actress Alyssa Milano, and Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Rohan Marley, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, is still trying to bring a new marijuana dispensary to Montclair, New Jersey. And if the state grants a pending application, He Says they can be selling cannabis within three months.

The UK has remained mum as it holds up The British Virgin Islands’ cannabis law, delaying the industry’s launch in the Caribbean territory.

A key US Congressional committee advanced a bill to federally legalize marijuana on Wednesday, clearing its path to a floor vote that leadership said will come today, Dec. 4, 2020.

A United Nations commission has voted remove cannabis for medicinal purposes from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs which could clear the way for an expansion of marijuana research and medical use.

The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 358.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027 according to ResearchAndMarkets.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority Says prospective Medical Marijuana investors will be able to submit applications and proposals as early as January.

It’s The Holidays and time to count down to a Really Green Christmas. Here are three best weed strains you can try this holiday: Lava Cake, Apple Fritter and Cookie Monster.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Aurora Cannabis, (ACB); Tilray Inc., (TLRY) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc, (HRVSF ).