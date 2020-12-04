By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020: Guyanese-born Black Panther star, Letitia Wright, has revealed she, like many single women, is also looking for love and that special man.

Wright recently told The Griot: “I just need to meet the one person that’s for me and that’s it. Done. I don’t need to do all that website stuff.”

She also revealed that her friends assume it should be easy for her to snag a man considering her fame but instead she says it’s hard, because dating prospects can’t refrain from the movie’s famous greeting or the arms-crossed stance that goes along with it.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Hey, you have successful friends – they’re cute’, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but they’re dating every girl they fancy,” says Wright. “You don’t want that. Like oh, dang – you’ve got five chicks? I’m not trying to be number six. I’m just trusting that I will find the person that’s for me when the time is right. My friends have told me I’m too passive. They’re like, ‘You need to do something about it.’”

And the star also revealed her spiritual side as she opened up on dating.

“I have a whole thing about not wanting my heart to be broken. You can’t enjoy your blessings when you go through that,” she says, but her faith means she has to trust that the right person will come along when it’s the right time.

“This is what God wants me to do, so if you’re mature enough to see that, great, amazing, cool, let’s go. But if you’re not – don’t hit my DMs. Just don’t,” she added.