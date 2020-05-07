News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 7, 2020: The total number of coronavirus cases in the Caribbean past 14 thousand four hundred cases last night as the death toll reached 650.

This as many countries in the region seem to be flattening the curve but at least half-a-dozen other continue to uptick.

It was another day of increased cases for the Dominican Republic which added another three hundred and twenty-seven cases Wednesday to take to 8,807. Another 8 people died in the DR yesterday as its death toll reached 362.

Puerto Rico now has the second highest number of cases in the region reaching 1,757 cases Wednesday, an increase of 81. The island also now has 95 deaths.

Cuba, which has continued to export its doctors to help globally, also saw its confirmed cases jump by 18 yesterday to push past 1,700 to 1,703. However, its death toll remained at 69.

Jamaica still has the fourth largest number of cases in the Caribbean and the most for any English-speaking regional country. It up ticked by 2 Wednesday to 473 cases but its death total remains at 9.

Other Caribbean nations seeing a slight increase Wednesday were Martinique and Guadeloupe, which increased by one case each to 182 and 152, respectively.

French Guiana also added 5 new cases yesterday to reach 138; the Cayman Islands added three cases to reach 78 and Guyana, which began a recount of its March 2nd election Wednesday, reported one new death and one new case, taking its death total to 10 and the number of confirmed cases to 93.

Elsewhere, every other Caribbean island including Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua & Barbuda, Suriname, St. Kitts, Barbados, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Dutch Caribbean, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Turks & Caicos, Curacao, Aruba, the US Virgin Islands, St. Barths and Anguilla reported no new cases, a trend that many experts see as a good sign they are definitely flattening the curve.

